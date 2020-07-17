belleza

7 consejos para una mirada de impacto (y no hablamos solamente de maquillaje)

Hablar de una mirada perfecta no es sinónimo de llevar demasiada cantidad de sombra o delineador, en realidad, está relacionado con tener ojos sanos, cejas bien delineadas y pestañas que sobresalgan. (Foto: Pexels)

Anterior
8 razones para cambiar de perfume este verano