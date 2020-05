¡Revelan la dieta y los secretos de belleza de Jackie Kennedy!

View this post on Instagram

An icon of beauty and style, Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy is still today one of the most recognizable First Ladies of the United States. In this never-before-seen document dated May 1, 1963, the Makeup Museum is unveiling for the first time new insights into how Mrs. Kennedy maintained her flawless appearance. The skincare consultation notes from @ernolaszlonyc dated May 1, 1963 was typical of the detailed personalization that the Erno Laszlo Institute created for all clients at that time. Erno Laszlo’s chief historian and branding officer Patricia Schuffenhauer explains the holistic approach of the instructions that Mrs. Kennedy was meant to follow, and even some of the products recommended for President John F. Kennedy himself. #MakeupMuseum #MakeupHistory