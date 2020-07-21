El diseñador Christian Cowan afirma que la celebridad ha tratado de vender en Kardashian Kloset uno de los vestidos que él le dejó temporalmente y sostiene que ella ha ignorado sus emails al respecto.
Las celebridades reciben a menudo ‘préstamos’ de las marcas para que luzcan sus creaciones en público y conseguir así algo de publicidad gratuita con la condición de que las devuelvan, pero parece que Khloé Kardashian no estaba al corriente de esta última parte del trato.
El diseñador Christian Cowan la ha acusado públicamente a través de sus Stories de Instagram de tratar de vender en la website Kardashian Kloset varias de las muestras de su colección que le hizo llegar.
«Te hemos mandado tres correos electrónicos y no hemos recibido ninguna respuesta», se quejó Cowan.
En concreto, uno de sus vestidos -de color azul eléctrico- se podía adquirir hasta hace unas horas en la mencionada plataforma por 1,300 dólares. A diferencia de otras celebridades, que se deshacen periódicamente de parte de su guardarropa para destinar los fondos recaudados con su venta a distintas causas benéficas, no parece que ese sea el objetivo de Khloé.
Sin embargo, una fuente aseguró al portal Page Six en nombre de la celebridad que ella no era consciente de que la ropa que recibió a través de su estilista no era un regalo, pero el mencionado vestido ha sido retirado de Kardashian Kloset este mismo lunes.