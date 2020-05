Arnold Schwarzenegger podría haber ‘muerto’ durante su operación a corazón abierto

View this post on Instagram

Because of coronavirus, you are graduating into a world filled with obstacles, so I wanted you to know that no matter how successful you are, there will always be obstacles. But you can overcome and move toward your vision. Europeans don’t talk about medical issues much, we protect them like state secrets. Maybe it’s a sign I’m Americanized, but I wanted to share the story of my heart surgery going south four months before Terminator. I hope it gives you motivation in these hard times.