Ashley Graham muestra el lado menos glamuroso de la maternidad

Ashley Graham publicó una fotografía para mostrar cómo vive la maternidad y habla de su amor por la ropa interior desechable.
View this post on Instagram
I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, “Now we’re family forever” I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is. @mrjustinervin and Isaac, thank you for being my favorite @prettybigdealpod guests so far ❤️
También te puede interesar: La ‘selfie’ de Ashley Graham desnuda que revoluciona Instagram.
«Que levante la mano quien no sabía que terminaría cambiando sus propios pañales también», escribió la estrella en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una selfie en la que posa en ropa interior frente al espejo para mostrar su evolución física desde que dio luz.
View this post on Instagram
Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too🙋🏻♀️ After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and ceo at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.
Aunque algunos consideran que en esta ocasión se mostró demasiado abierta al compartir tantos detalles acerca de su posparto, Ashley opina que es muy importante hablar con total sinceridad de todas esas cosas que le gustaron saber antes de quedarse embarazada.
«Nadie habla del proceso de recuperación o de las curas (sí, también de las partes más engorrosas) a las que nos enfrentamos a las mamás y quería mostrarles a todos que para mí tampoco está resultando sencillo», confesó.