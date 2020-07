Brócoli y arándanos: el secreto de Ringo Starr para mantenerse en forma a los 80 años

View this post on Instagram

Just to remind you with peace and love on the 7 is my birthday at noon peace and love everybody 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🥦☮️ . . From Team Ringo: For those who want to participate on July 7, Ringo's birthday: you can say, post #peaceandlove or even just think it at Noon your local time and be part of the wave of peace and love Ringo hopes to spread across our planet. More information is on his Facebook page under Events.