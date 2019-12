El gran regalo de Kim Kardashian a sus seres queridos

View this post on Instagram

BTS of my @kkwbeauty Holiday Campaign! I always need to be comfy when shooting so never pay attention to the bottom half that usually isn’t seen on a beauty campaign LOL I love this Glitz & Glam palette! All of the new matte lipsticks and juicy glosses are a must have!!!! KKWBEAUTY.COM. PS last pic showing our mascara – I love that we have gotten such rave reviews on our mascara! It’s one of our top sellers at @ultabeauty I took a long time developing it so I am so happy you all are loving it!