«Estoy viva y me siento viva»: Shannen Doherty no se deja vencer por el cáncer

Shannen Doherty no piensa dejarse vencer por el cáncer y sigue luchando para mantener los buenos ánimos en alto.
También te puede interesar: Shannen Doherty sufre una grave recaída en su cáncer de mama
En esta ocasión, la enfermedad se encuentra en estado IV, uno de los más avanzados, y comprensiblemente, esta circunstancia ha llevado a la protagonista de Charmed a caer en el miedo, la tristeza y, sobre todo, la apatía ante lo que la rodea.
Afortunadamente, la actriz posee una gran fortaleza y determinación para no rendirse: una actitud que además atribuye al apoyo que recibe por parte de sus seres más queridos.
«Después de un año lidiando otra vez con el cáncer, creo que estoy de vuelta. Estoy de regreso a la hora de cuidarme y sacar el máximo partido a cada día que pasa. No siempre es fácil, tengo días en los que estoy deprimida o cansada, pero sigo adelante con la ayuda de mis amigos «, escribió la intérprete de 47 años a través de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends. @annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way. She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable. If that wasn’t enough…. Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.
View this post on Instagram
So I’m trying to get motivated again, part of that is eating healthy but I like food that taste yummy. Enter @cheforen who spent a day with myself and @annemkortright cooking and teaching me recipes that are delicious, healthy and super easy to make. Plus, he gave me his @rad.usa pan which I already love. To see the video of me learning how to make (and loving) vegan tacos, go check out @cheforen @maliburadkitchen Thank you @chriscortazzo for your home and kitchen and @annemkortright for kicking my butt into gear.
«Anne ha sido muy insistente conmigo para que hiciera senderismo con ella, y también me ha enseñado nuevas formas de cocinar que son tan beneficiosas para mi estómago como lo son para mi alma»