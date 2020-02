Eva Mendes quiere acabar con el estigma del envejecimiento

View this post on Instagram

⁣A little behind the scenes of my day at @createcultivate You know it’s gonna be good when there’s a dog around! ⠀ ⠀ Thank you to @jaclynrjohnson and to all the amazing women involved. I was there to talk about being in a partnership for 7 years with @nyandcompany and what that entails. ⠀ ⠀ I talked about my other “failed businesses” and how to me, they’re not “failed” at all. They were amazing opportunities to learn from. I LOVE my so called failed businesses. I have many! I used to have my own line of bedding, and table top and my own make up line btw. ⠀ ⠀ Anyway, no such thing as failing. The only way I fail is if I don’t grow from the experience. I also talked about taking professional risks but trying to use other people’s money to take that risk when possible. If you have more questions, I’ll be answering my comments as usual. 💜