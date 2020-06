Halsey lanza un nuevo fondo para apoyar la creación artística entre la comunidad negra

View this post on Instagram

Don’t let anyone tell you and make you feel like the content you put out in the world isn’t important because it’s centered around they feel isn’t important. Here’s my thoughts on my work as a black creative. I’ve also included a photo of myself for those who don’t know me in my personal life and were wondering what i looked like. I would appreciate if you guys could tag Halsey in this post and #blackcreatorsfund thanks ☺️ #blackcreator#workingwhileblack