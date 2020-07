Jess Glynne critica a un restaurante de Londres por negarle la entrada debido a su ropa

View this post on Instagram

Dear @sexyfishlondon I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY. I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service. @sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting. We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance. I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was just simply RUDE. Thanks and bye 💋