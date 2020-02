Katy Perry cantará para las plantas del príncipe Carlos

View this post on Instagram

Tonight, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception for supporters of @thebritishasiantrust at Banqueting House in London. The British Asian Trust is a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 after he witnessed widespread poverty and hardship faced by families in South Asia. Their Royal Highnesses met supporters of The British Asian Trust, including @katyperry and @natasha.poonawalla. During the reception, it was announced that @katyperry will be a new Ambassador for the Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India. Since its launch, The British Asian Trust has had a positive impact on the lives of 4.8 million people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. By working with local partners, the charity equips disadvantaged people, not just with skills and resources, but also with the confidence and sense of value they need to transform their lives, improve their communities and reach their full potential. 📸 PA