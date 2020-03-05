La nueva versión de la Cenicienta tendrá un hada madrina «sin género»

Billy Porter interpretará a un hada madrina «ni hombre ni mujer» en la nueva película de Cenicienta protagonizada por Camila Cabello.
View this post on Instagram
One of the highlights of my life has been the opportunity to sing on the set of @sesamestreet with my new pal, Penelope the penguin. Together, we sang about the possibilities of new friendships with those who may not be exactly like us. I know people are all up in arms about me wearing the gorgeous custom @csiriano tuxedo dress that I wore at @theacademy awards in 2019 for the upcoming season. If you follow me, however, you know the impact it had. The emails, DMs, and messages of good will I received that day (and continue to receive) from parents and their children who have been bullied all over the world and desperately need to see someone like me, being their authentic selves on mainstream media, is far more important than anything #onemillionmoms could ever say. Friendship, kindness and inclusivity shall triumph. And often, it simply starts by saying hi. #sesamestreet #season51 🐧 🤵🏿@pbs . . Wearing custom @csiriano Styling by @sammyratelle
La película que protagonizará Camila Cabello ha dado un giro inesperado, ya que en esta ocasión no están de por medio los estudios Disney, que no tiene los derechos en exclusiva de la historia.
View this post on Instagram
hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it – I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like…. ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH 🥺 here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon… how are you guys doing?! How’s life!! How are your hearts! I’ll read some of the comments and reply 💕💕💕💕💕💕
«La magia no tiene género», explicó el actor al portal CBS News, para justificar ese cambio en la trama.
View this post on Instagram
The category is: Inclusion ya’ll! #ad Less than one month until the GLAAD Media Awards and this year marks a decade of support from my family at @KetelOne_us. Check out @glaad to see how those funds have helped shine a light on progress and accelerate acceptance throughout the years. Cheers to the progress of the present and the marvelous things to come in the near future… 🍸#DrinkMarvelously . . Wearing custom @csiriano Jewels by @oscarheyman Style by @sammyratelle
Porter, conocido por su carrera en Broadway y, más recientemente, en la serie Pose, se siente muy afortunado por las libertades artísticas que se está tomando todo el equipo del filme: