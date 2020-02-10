celebs

Las mejores frases de la gala de los Oscar 2020

Bong Joon-ho - director de "Parasite"

«La categoría tiene un nuevo nombre ahora, pasó de mejor película en idioma extranjero a mejor película internacional. Estoy muy feliz de ser su primer destinatario con el nuevo nombre. Aplaudo y apoyo el nuevo rumbo que simboliza este cambio». (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
'Parasites' hace historia y gana el Oscar a mejor película