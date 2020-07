Maroon Five anuncia nuevas fechas para su nueva gira

View this post on Instagram

ANNOUNCEMENT: We’ve rescheduled the US 2020 tour dates and are looking forward to being back on tour with you next year! Tickets are available NOW, with the exception of the NEW Madison Square Garden show on September 10, 2021 which goes on sale Friday, July 24. For anyone who already had tickets to the canceled CITI Field show, you will receive an email from Live Nation for details and special pre-sale information. Head to Maroon5.com for more details. #M5TOUR2021