Millie Bobby Brown comparte la frustración de sentirse sexualizada desde los 13 años

If you’re being bullied online right now, it can feel as if you’re being attacked everywhere and there is no escape. I know from my own experience how devastating this feels. It can be hard to talk about it. Fear, embarrassment and shame can stop you from reaching out. I recently opened up about my story, which wasn’t easy, but I did it because I want anyone out there who is going through the same situation to know that there is help and support. This #SaferInternetDay, @UNICEF has brought together experts to answer your top 10 questions on how to deal with online bullying. We spend so much of our time online, and if we know better, we can make it better. Link in bio. #ENDviolence