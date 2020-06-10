Natalie Portman celebró sus 39 años donando a una asociación que ayuda a expresidiarias a reintegrarse en la sociedad.
For my birthday this year, I will be matching donations to Susan Burton's @anewwayoflifela, up to $100k (for the next 24 hours). Link in bio to donate. I am in deepest gratitude for Susan's work, which helps heal our broken world. Ever since I first read Susan Burton’s book Becoming Ms. Burton, I’ve been committed to supporting her organization A New Way of Life — which provides formerly incarcerated women with a safe place to sleep and a chance to rebuild their lives. The vast majority of these women have children and are victims of sexual or physical assault. Often, when they are released, they have no resources and the cycle of entrapment within the criminal justice system continues. While there are so many great organizations fighting for racial justice, @anewwayoflifela is Susan’s solution to ending mass incarceration and healing communities. Please join me today in supporting @anewwayoflifela if you’re able ❤️
La estrella también habló de Susan Burton, fundadora de la asociación, a quien alabó por su compromiso con el bienestar de las mujeres que se encuentran en riesgo de exclusión social y económico tras haberse visto privadas de libertad durante años.
Want to learn more about how America’s racist criminal justice system affects women? Read our founder’s @naacpimageawards-winning autobiography, “Becoming Ms. Burton.” Link in bio to purchase from @esowonbooks, an LA-based Black-owned bookstore. #becomingmsburton #incarceratedwomen #formerlyincarcerated #blacklivesmatter
Natalie Portman realiza numerosas donaciones por su cumpleaños
A huge part of the reentry process for women is reunifying with their children. Nearly 80% of women in jail are mothers (most are single mothers), while more than 60% of women in state prisons have children under age 18. When a woman is incarcerated, families are torn apart. At A New Way of Life, we have helped more than 400 mothers reunite with their children. The latest is Shekia. Shekia came home from jail on Mother’s Day. She had been held in LA’s Century Regional Detention Facility for over a year without trial. Working together with @essie4justice, we helped bail Shekia out. She now lives at A New Way of Life while awaiting trial. This week, she was able to hug her two daughters again for the first time in ages. #mothers #women #blackwomenmatter #formerlyincarcerated #massincarceration #justicereform #freethemothers #freeher (Statistics courtesy of @verainstitute and @endlifeimprisonment)
Esta misma semana, la artista alzaba la voz para expresar su apoyo al movimiento ‘Black Lives Matter’, así como a las manifestaciones que se han sucedido a lo largo y ancho del planeta para denunciar el racismo y la discriminación sistemática que todavía imperan en las sociedades occidentales.