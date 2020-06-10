Natalie Portman realiza numerosas donaciones por su cumpleaños

View this post on Instagram

For my birthday this year, I will be matching donations to Susan Burton's @anewwayoflifela, up to $100k (for the next 24 hours). Link in bio to donate. I am in deepest gratitude for Susan's work, which helps heal our broken world. Ever since I first read Susan Burton’s book Becoming Ms. Burton, I’ve been committed to supporting her organization A New Way of Life — which provides formerly incarcerated women with a safe place to sleep and a chance to rebuild their lives. The vast majority of these women have children and are victims of sexual or physical assault. Often, when they are released, they have no resources and the cycle of entrapment within the criminal justice system continues. While there are so many great organizations fighting for racial justice, @anewwayoflifela is Susan’s solution to ending mass incarceration and healing communities. Please join me today in supporting @anewwayoflifela if you’re able ❤️