¿Por qué la mejor amiga de Meghan Markle se quedó sin su programa de televisión?

It’s taken me a long time to jump back on here and share something on my feed. I admire all of you posting on your feeds either amplifying your own voice or amplifying black voices. I have found the last week incredibly exhausting. Trying to maintain my composure in this space witnesses optical allyship, gaslighting, media propaganda and just flat out ignorance. Having to stay strong and positive at home, fearing my energy will be absorbed by the most important person to me, my child.⁣ ⁣ Truthfully, I am also still incredibly shocked that I am witnessing a time where my people have been given the mic to finally speak our truth after being silenced for 400 years. With that comes a feeling of being overwhelmed…well for me anyways. I just told a friend this morning as I broke into tears, that it’s like I’ve had my lips sewn shut for 40 years and someone has just cut the thread, allowing me to finally speak about all I’ve witnessed and endured being a black female growing up in Canada and living in the US. Like where do I even start? ⁣ ⁣ And now that the conversations are finally flowing, I think I can speak on behalf of other black women (and perhaps men as well) I am now realizing the amount of microaggression and racism I was exposed to throughout my life and expected to suppress. Can’t lie, I am so angry. Realizing that some of the shame I may have felt when I was younger wasn’t my fault, but the fault of people’s ignorant, privileged, problematic behaviour <insert long exasperated sigh here>⁣ ⁣ I have a role. I have a voice…no matter how many people try and tell me I don’t. As the days and weeks pass, our timelines will inevitably drift back to more posts about our everyday lives and sponsored content, but I’m going to promise to not stop talking or sharing. We have come so far and we ain’t going back because #blacklivesmatter