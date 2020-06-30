celebs

¿Quién es Michele Morrone? El nuevo galán del que todos hablan (bueno, hablamos)

Sí, seguro ya has escuchado hablar de él y también lo más probable es que lo hayas visto en 365 Dni (365 Días). Se trata de Michele Morrone, nacido en Melegnano, Italia, el 3 de octubre de 1990. (De signo Libra, por si buscas la compatibilidad contigo). (Foto: Getty Images)

