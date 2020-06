Ryan Reynolds y Blake Lively donan 200 mil dólares en favor de las mujeres indígenas

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @blakelively and @VancityReynolds for donating $200K to launch our new initiative!⁣ ⁣ Today, St. Francis Xavier University’s Coady Institute is excited to announce the launch of the Circle of Abundance – Amplifying Indigenous Women’s Leadership with a goal of raising $1m to support Coady’s Institute’s International Centre for Women’s Leadership and the Centre’s Indigenous programming. The creation of the fund comes as Canada’s National Indigenous History Month concludes.⁣ ⁣ Movie stars, entrepreneurs, and activists Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Green Lantern) and Blake Lively (Green Lantern, A Simple Favor) are kicking off the campaign, with a gift of $200,000 and are encouraging others to support Circle of Abundance – Amplifying Indigenous Women’s Leadership.⁣ ⁣ “We’re so happy to support the incredible work of the Coady Institute’s program with Indigenous Women,” Ryan and Blake say. “We’re blown away by the conversations we’ve had and the work they do and look forward to joining them on this journey.”⁣ ⁣ Join Coady Institute and @stfxuniversity's #CircleofAbundance – Amplifying #Indigenous Women’s Leadership in raising $1M.⁣ ⁣ Learn more or donate at: coady.stfx.ca