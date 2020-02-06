celebs

“Saria”, el cortometraje con joven talento mexicano en camino al Oscar

Saria narra la historia conmovedora e inspirada en la tragedia ocurrida en 2017 en Guatemala en el «Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asunción», y que cobró la vida de 41 personas.

Este trabajo, del director y escritor Bryan Buckley compite por un Oscar en la categoría de Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción.

La cinta es narrada a través de dos hermanas huérfanas «Saria» y «Ximena», quienes al igual que todos los pequeños que viven en la casa-hogar son objeto de abusos físicos y psicológicos, lo que propicia un motín fallido.

Ante la desesperación de los pequeños que están encerrados en una bodega para controlarlos, provocan un incendio, del que no pueden escapar, muriendo 41.

Charlamos con las jóvenes actrices Verónica Zúñiga y Gabriela Ramírez.

 

Por: Redacción Vanidades / Video: Oswaldo Pérez / Foto: Christopher Armenta

 