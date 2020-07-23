¡Sorpresa! Taylor Swift anuncia la salida de un nuevo álbum

La cantante anunció este jueves el lanzamiento sorpresa de un nuevo álbum titulado «folklore», su octavo de estudio.
El disco, que estará a la venta a partir de la medianoche del jueves incluirá 16 canciones, y la edición física «deluxe», una más, «The Lakes», reveló la artista en su cuenta de Instagram.
«La mayoría de las cosas que había planeado este verano no sucedieron, pero hay algo que no preví y que se ha hecho realidad», dijo la artista de 30 años en referencia a su nueva creación.
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️
Aunque Swift no publicó ningún adelanto del álbum, parece tratarse de un sonido menos pop, a juzgar por su colaboración con el grupo folk Bon Iver, coautor de algunos de los temas, en uno de los cuales toca.
La cantante, cuya carrera comenzó en el country y después derivó hacia el pop, también trabajó con Aaron Dessner, cofundador y multiinstrumentista de la banda de indie rock The National.
Dessner, quien en 2016 creó junto a Justin Vernon (fundador de Bon Iver) el grupo de folk rock Big Red Machine, coescribió o produjo 11 de las 16 canciones de «folklore».
Swift escribió o coescribió todos los temas del álbum, como lo ha hecho en la mayoría de los anteriores.
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
«Antes de este año, probablemente hubiera pensado demasiado en el momento ‘perfecto’ para lanzar esta música«, explicó la cantante en Instagram. «Pero la época que vivimos me recuerda todo el tiempo que nada es seguro».
«Mi instinto me dice que si haces algo que amas deberías ofrecerlo al mundo», añadió.
The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂
El último álbum de Taylor Swift, «Lover», salió a fines de agosto de 2019.
Sus últimos seis discos han alcanzado el tope de las ventas en Estados Unidos.