“Todos podemos contribuir al cambio”.- Demi Lovato

My friend @laurenjauregui just posted this.. (made by @buildingmovementproject & @deepaviyer) I I find it so helpful especially in a time where we’re all trying to find our own roles in how to create change. It’s important to remember we can all create change in different ways, as long as we’re doing our best. Here’s a guide to help find your role incase your struggling to find your journey in all this. #blacklivesmatter