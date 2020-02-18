Una azafata y una bloguera podrían ser las dobles de Meghan Markle

Nos queda claro que desde que se conoció su noviazgo con el príncipe Harry, Meghan Markle es noticia, haga lo que haga o diga lo que diga.
Ahora, no es precisamente la duquesa de Sussex quien da de qué hablar, sino un par de mujeres que muy bien podrían ser su doble.
La azafata
Un de ellas es una asistente de vuelo y, de hecho, tan es consciente ella misma de su parecido que ya se inscribió como una doble oficial de Meghan Markle, ya que asegura que con frecuencia se le confunde con la esposa del príncipe Harry.
Se trata de Christine Mathis y trabaja para la aerolínea JetBlue en Estados Unidos.
Dicha azafata, de 32 años, asegura que las comparaciones comenzaron cuando Meghan trabajaba en la serie Suits y fueron en aumento después de su compromiso con el príncipe Harry en 2017.
Ahora, Christine espera sacar provecho de su parecido y ya hasta participó en una sesión de fotos con un imitador de Harry.
Christine Mathis también ha dicho que el área de seguridad del aeropuerto ha dudado que sea ella hasta que revisan su pasaporte, ya que piensan que se trata de Markle.
Además, también asegura que los pasajeros también le solían preguntar si tenía algún tipo de relación sanguínea con Meghan.
Por si fuera poco, la azafata también dice que, inclusive, su dermatólogo estaba convencido de que ella era la duquesa de Sussex con un nombre falso cuando fue a que le retiraran un lunar.
“Me comenzaron a confundir con Meghan hace años cuando trabajaba en primera clase. Sucedió varias veces, así que busqué en Google a Meghan y fue muy halagador. Ella es impresionante, así que definitivamente es un cumplido. Los pasajeros siempre me dicen que me parezco a ella y me dicen: ‘Estás casada con un príncipe, ¿por qué trabajas como azafata?’”, dijo Christine al Daily Star.
Y es así que Christine Mathis desea ingresar al mundo del espectáculo para trabajar en televisión y también espera poder interpretar a la duquesa de Sussex en la pantalla grande en u futuro no muy lejano.
La bloguera
Pero Christine Mathis no es la única que guarda parecido con la duquesa de Sussex…
También en Estados Unidos hay una bloguera llamada Akeisha Land, que ha sorprendido por su semejanza con Meghan.
Akeisha tiene 39 años de edad y vive en Missouri. Hace poco publicó una imagen con su hija, la cual logró una lluvia de comentarios que se referían a su parecido con Markle.
En declaraciones a Femail, Akeisha reveló que con frecuencia la detienen en la calle porque la confunden con la duquesa, y que su propia familia y amigos también han comentado sobre su parecido «real».
“Me comparan con ella con bastante frecuencia, y no solo a través de internet. Fuera de casa, ya sea en la iglesia, el cine o en el supermercado”, aseguró Land.
“Siempre hay quienes me dicen: ‘¿Alguien te ha dicho alguna vez que te pareces a…?’ Siempre me río antes de que terminen de decir quién porque sé exactamente a quién van a decir porque lo he escuchado mucho; especialmente desde que llevo el pelo lacio”, comentó divertida.
No obstante, Akeisha dice que ella no nota su parecido con Meghan Markle, asegura que disfruta cada vez que alguien le comenta su similitud.
“A pesar de que yo misma no veo las similitudes, definitivamente lo tomo como un gran cumplido, ya que ella es simplemente hermosa”, afirmó Akeisha Land.
¿Qué opinas de estos parecidos? ¿Crees que sí podrían pasar como Meghan?