Los scones de frutas de las ‘Garden Parties’ del palacio de Buckingham

View this post on Instagram

Every year at Garden Parties across The Royal Residences, over 27,000 cups of ☕️, 20,000 🥪 and 20,000 slices of 🍰 are consumed! The Royal Pastry Chefs are happy to share their recipe for fruit scones, which traditionally would be served at Buckingham Palace every summer. Remember to tag us in your #royalbakes creations! 𝗜𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: -500g Plain Flour -28g Baking Powder -94g Butter -86g Sugar -2 Whole Eggs -140ml Butter Milk -100g Sultanas – a type of raisin (Cover in hot water and leave to soak for 30 minutes) 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱: -Preheat oven to 180 C -Mix the flour, baking powder, butter and sugar together in a bowl, until a crumb is formed -In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and buttermilk together -Add the liquid to the crumb mixture -Continue to mix the dough, until it is smooth -(Optional) Add the sultanas, and mix until evenly distributed 1Remove the dough from the bowl, flatten the dough and cover -Leave to rest for approximately 30 minutes -Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2.5 cm and cut to desired shape -Rest the scones for another 20 minutes -Gently egg was the top of the scones -Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown -Cool before serving with jam and clotted cream Enjoy!