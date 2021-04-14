Entretenimiento

10 años de los premios Oscar: un recuento de lo memorable de 2011 a 2021

Desde la selfie de Ellen DeGeneres que rompió récord hasta vestidos emblemáticos. Hablemos sobre lo memorable en 10 años de los Oscar.

Porque en los premios Oscar podemos esperar y ver de todo, hacemos un recuento de este esperado evento que premia a lo mejor del cine. Y sí, también es el momento inminente de la moda. De 2011 a 2021. (Foto: Getty Images)

