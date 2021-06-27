Entretenimiento

De Jessica Alba a Stella McCartney: personalidades con iniciativas a favor del ambiente

MODA Y BELLEZA SIN CRUELDAD. La piel está out

Estas personalidades e iniciativas forman un frente unido para crear conciencia sobre el cambio climático y salvar especies, incluida la nuestra. Descubre cómo puedes convertirte en su aliada. (Foto: Getty Images)

