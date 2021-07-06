Entretenimiento

En números y con fotos: la fortuna de Kim Kardashian y Kanye West (que abarca la palabra ‘billón’)

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West

El de Kim Kardashian y Kanye West fue un adiós épico, y este es el estimado de la que alguna vez fue la pareja más poderosa de todo Hollywood.

También de las parejas más mediáticas. Y aunque todo llegó a su fin —y algunos fans admiten que desde la separación regresó la ‘vieja Kim’—, recordamos lo que valían y poseían en números. Con muchos miles y miles de dólares. (Fotos: Getty Images)

