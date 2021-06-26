Imperfecta y feliz: 12 razones para amar a Jennifer Aniston (contadas en fotos de la actriz)

Entretenimiento

Imperfecta y feliz: 12 razones para amar a Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston nos ha hecho reír y llorar desde hace tres décadas. Su longevidad en el entretenimiento no se trata de una simple cuestión de talento, es resultado de la fuerza de su carácter y la evidente aceptación de su propia piel.

Todos somos ‘team Jennifer’ por alguna razón, ya sea por admiración a su trabajo, por empatía a su vida amorosa, su valentía al defender su decisión de no tener hijos (hasta ahora), su figura espectacular a los 52 años que cumplió hace unas semanas, su buen gusto para vestir y hasta por su pelo. Jennifer nos cae muy bien. Por eso, aunque no haya números suficientes, damos 12 buenas razones de por qué Jennifer Aniston en un hito contemporáneo. (Fotos: Getty Images) Por: Jessica Moreno

