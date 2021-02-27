Entretenimiento

Lo que las celebridades están usando en casa (sí, muchas se arreglan)

Homewear, pants o vestidos. Algunas celebridades conservaron su estilo estando en casa mientras otros prefirieron comodidad total.

Aún estando en casa, es recomendable darte una buena arregladita para el home office. Esto ayuda a que te animes más, te sientas preparada para arrancar el día y puedas desempeñar tu trabajo como siempre lo has hecho. Por eso nos inspiramos en estas celebridades para saber ¿qué están usando? Y encontramos de todo. (Foto: Getty Images)

