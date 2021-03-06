Entretenimiento

Los 15 mejores looks en red carpet de Rachel Weisz por sus 51 años

Rachel Weisz celebra su cumpleaños número 51, por eso recordaermos 15 looks de red carpet que nos han robado el aliento.

¿Cuál es el secreto de Rachel Weisz para llegar *así* a los 50? Pues la actriz y modelo ya lleva un número más, y celebra 51 años de vida. Desde su debut en La momia de 1999 la hemos visto como un ícono de moda, estilo y belleza. La ganadora de un Oscar, Globo de Oro y BAFTA sabe lucirse en una red carpet, y nunca tenemos suficiente de ello. Por eso repasaremos los looks que más nos roban suspiros de la esposa de Daniel Craig. ¡Feliz cumpleaños, Rachel!

