Los ‘celebrity dads’ cuyo estilo nos encanta (y también cómo se visten)

De Brad Pitt a Ryan Gosling, el estilo de estos papás famosos nos inspiran en el Día del Padre 2021 (y básicamente en cualquier otra ocasión).

Ser padre y una celebridad no está nada peleado con el sentido de la moda. (Basta con voltear a ver a David Beckham y su eterna pulcritud en traje). Con motivo del Día del Padre 2021, hacemos un recuento de los papás famosos cuyo estilo encanta —y enamora. (Foto: Getty Images)

