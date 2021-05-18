Entretenimiento

Naomi Campbell: nueva mamá a los 50 y más ‘celebs’ que redefinieron la edad de la maternidad

La supermodelo Naomi Campbell compartió la noticia de que se convirtió en mamá a sus 50 años. Así como ella, hay otras figuras por admirar que rompen el estigma de la edad para la maternidad. (Foto: Getty Images)

