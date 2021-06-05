Entretenimiento

8 momentos en que Sarah Jessica Parker demostró ser una auténtica amante de NYC

¿Quién no conocería Nueva York lo suficiente como la mujer que encarna a Carrie Bradshaw? El amor de Sarah Jessica Parker por esta ciudad nos cautiva.

Admiramos estos 8 momentos en que SJP demostró que su amor por la ciudad que nunca duerme va más allá de todo lo que ‘Sex and the City’ nos mostró. (Foto: Getty Images)

