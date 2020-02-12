Estilo de vida

¡A correr por el corazón y una buena causa!

Sofía Escobosa, María Dolores Fernández Rodríguez y Memo Schutz explican sobre la labor de Kardias, organización que brinda apoyo a niños con cardiopatías congénitas, así como informan sobre la 9na Carrera Kardias, Por el Corazón de los Niños de México ¡la cual no debes perderte! ¿Te sumas?

Para más detalles e inscribirte haz clic aquí.

 

 

Por: Redacción Vanidades / Video: Juan Carlos Malacara