Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente 2020: ¿Cuál es el tema de este año?

Biodiversity is the multitude of living things that make up life on Earth. It encompasses the 8 million or so species on the planet – from plants🌱 and animals 🦓🐧 to fungi 🍄 and bacteria 🦠 – and the ecosystems that house them such as oceans 🌊, forests 🌳🌴🌲, mountain environments 🏔and coral reefs 🐠🦑.⁣ ⁣ But, nature is in crisis. We are losing species at a rate 1000 times greater than at any other time in recorded human history and 1⃣ million species face extinction.⁣ ⁣ "Despite all our technological advances we are completely dependent on healthy and vibrant ecosystems for our water, food, medicines, clothes, fuel, shelter and energy.” Elizabeth Mrema, Acting Executive Secretary of @UNBiodiversity.⁣ ⁣ Where native biodiversity is high, the infection rate for some zoonotic diseases can be lowered. Our solutions are in nature. #NatureBasedSolutions offer ways to promote human well-being, tackle #ClimateChange and protect our living planet 🌍🌏🌎.⁣ ⁣ #ForNature⁣ ⁣ 📷 Carolyn Weis, ICCF