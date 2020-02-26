Joan MacDonald, la ‘influencer fitness’ de 73 años que está causando sensación

View this post on Instagram

My tips to help you get started: 1. Really take stock of the things you want to change . Be clear in your mind what habits you want to change. Write those things down. Make a clear list! 2. Write out another list of the new habits you want to master to create a new you. Be clear. Be simple. Changing your life isn’t as complicated as we make it out to be. To make big changes we need to create new daily habits. That’s it. End of story. Focus on the habits. 🥰🥰 3. Get a nutrition plan and an exercise plan that you can follow for the long term. Be careful of fad diets that eliminate major food groups. You want this to be sustainable. Anyone can lose 10 lbs for a couple of months. You will want to be one of the few that transform for the long haul. That’s where the real benefits start racking up! 🔝🔝 4. Have an attitude of gratitude for the small successes. The more you can focus on what you’re doing right, the more confident and energized you’ll be to keep on going. You can’t beat yourself over the finish line folks. You’ve got to learn to truly love yourself unconditionally and keep on encouraging ourselves to grow in the right direction. ❤️ . Happy Friday! Sounds out, I got my guns out! With love, Joan XO . . . . . #fitover70 #agingbackwards #oldladygains #biceps #girlswithmuscle #girlswholift #wellness #wisdom