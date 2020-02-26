Joan MacDonald, la ‘influencer fitness’ de 73 años que está causando sensación

Bien dice la frase “nunca es tarde para…”, la cual nosotros podemos completar con alguna situación que se nos presente para saber que siempre estamos a tiempo de hacer algo.
Y esto se aplica a la perfección para la canadiense Joan MacDonald, quien a sus 73 años se ha convertido en un gran ejemplo para darnos cuenta que siempre es momento para cuidarnos física y mentalmente.
Esta es su historia
Hace tres años, Joan se vio afectada por una crisis matrimonial, la cual la llevó a sumirse en una gran depresión que derivó en problemas de salud como artritis, colesterol e hipertensión, lo que se traducía a tratamientos llenos de medicamentos, mismos que ella rechazó, ya que, como ella misma dijo, vio a su madre pasar por una situación similar, la cual ella no estaba dispuesta a seguir.
Así que afortunadamente decidió que su vida no podía continuar por ese camino y tomó cartas en el asunto. Con la ayuda de su hija, la entrenadora Michelle MacDonald y quien vive en México, se sometió a un régimen de dieta y ejercicios, y en tres años logró bajar 25 kilos y tonificar todo su cuerpo.
My tips to help you get started: 1. Really take stock of the things you want to change . Be clear in your mind what habits you want to change. Write those things down. Make a clear list! 2. Write out another list of the new habits you want to master to create a new you. Be clear. Be simple. Changing your life isn’t as complicated as we make it out to be. To make big changes we need to create new daily habits. That’s it. End of story. Focus on the habits. 🥰🥰 3. Get a nutrition plan and an exercise plan that you can follow for the long term. Be careful of fad diets that eliminate major food groups. You want this to be sustainable. Anyone can lose 10 lbs for a couple of months. You will want to be one of the few that transform for the long haul. That’s where the real benefits start racking up! 🔝🔝 4. Have an attitude of gratitude for the small successes. The more you can focus on what you’re doing right, the more confident and energized you’ll be to keep on going. You can’t beat yourself over the finish line folks. You’ve got to learn to truly love yourself unconditionally and keep on encouraging ourselves to grow in the right direction. ❤️ . Happy Friday! Sounds out, I got my guns out! With love, Joan XO . . . . . #fitover70 #agingbackwards #oldladygains #biceps #girlswithmuscle #girlswholift #wellness #wisdom
“Hace 3 años comencé este largo y lento viaje, y ahora me doy cuenta de que realmente no tiene fin.
Cada día me muevo en una dirección basada en mis elecciones. Cada mes es un nuevo hito.
Cada año parece que he cambiado tanto que creo que no puedo cambiar más y, sin embargo, lo hago.
En este punto, realmente me doy cuenta de que somos ilimitados.
En cualquier momento podemos tomar la decisión de cambiar. N
o importa cuán difícil o desafiante sea la vida, debemos mantenernos firmes en nuestro objetivo y seguir avanzando. Cuando comencé, nunca imaginé que estaría donde estoy hoy. Solo quería recuperar mi salud y dejar mi medicamento.
Cada puerta que atravesamos conduce a otra puerta y luego a otra.
¡Espero que todos sigan eligiendo crecer! Para aprender a amarte a ti mismo, cuídate mucho y atrévete a soñar y amar de nuevo con todo tu corazón”, son las palabras inspiradoras que podemos leer en una fotografía de su antes y después que Joan subió a su cuenta de Instagram.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.💕💕 At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.🙏🙏 . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
Nueva vida
Hoy, Joan MacDonald se ha convertido en un gran ejemplo a seguir y en una influencer de vida fitness, y su historia ha servido como iluminación para muchas personas a quien les ha costado lograr sus objetivos por alguna razón.
Whilst it may seem like hardship to go to the gym almost every day, and weigh out your food, the rewards are endless. 💕💕 If a woman in her seventies can learn how to use a cell phone and apps to follow her program, so can you. Believe in YOU 🙏 Yes there will be challenges and frustrations. Yes you have times when you doubt yourself and want to throw in the towel, BUT.. Keep… On… Pushing.. It will all be worth it it in the end..! . Just because you’ve been one way all your life, doesn’t mean you have to stay that way. You always have a choice. You CAN change. 👵🏼👵🏼 . Leggings by @womensbest 💕 Shoes by @filausa . #wisdom #fitover70 #transformation.
Decisión, disciplina y amor por uno mismo son algunas de las lecciones que podemos aprender de la adorable Joan MacDonald.
I never thought the seventies were going to end up like this! Being in videos in a gym in Tulum Mexico wearing @womensbest ! 😅😅 I am sincerely grateful for all the moments leading up to this. The journey has been long and it’s not over. I have endured many hiccups and frustrations. I have battled fatigue, anger, self-doubt and fear. I have learned to love more, to embrace my body, to be open minded and to push forwards. I hope you all believe that my journey can be anybody’s journey. 💯💯💯 I did not do gymnastics or any serious sport when I was young. I battled weight most of my adult life. I was seriously overweight for the past twenty years before starting all of this. I have had a hysterectomy when I was in my forties. I am not on Hormone Replacement Therapy. I do not eliminate any food groups. I train 5 x week for about 75 minutes with weights trying to get better each week. I do cardio 4-7 days a week for about 15-30 minutes depending on what my coach wants me to do. I take a few supplements like creatine and protein powder and fish oil but not much else. . Michelle and I will be doing a live video on my instagram tonight at 8 pm EST 👵🏼👵🏼 to answer questions so please join me! With love Joan 💕 . Gym: @tulumstrengthclub Coach: @yourhealthyhedonista . #fitover70 #girlswithmuscle #bodybuilding #tscathlete.
¿Qué opinas?