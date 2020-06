¿Qué es el ‘BlackOut Tuesday?’ Entre la viralidad y el escepticismo

View this post on Instagram

#BlackOutTuesday – please take ACTION today in the fight against racial injustice. Click my link in bio for a comprehensive guide on how to help.⠀ ⠀ If you are in DC, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota – PLEASE VOTE today!! ⠀ ⠀ Together, we are unstoppable. 🖤