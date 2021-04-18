Familia

Bye, sugar! Consejos para equilibrar el consumo de azúcar en los niños

niños y azúcar alimentación sana

Porque nunca es demasiado tarde para mejorar la alimentación de los niños: consejos para disminuir el consumo de azúcar.

Cada día somo más conscientes de los efectos negativos de tomar azúcar y los beneficios de optar por comida real. Este ingrediente, además de ser el enemigo número uno de la báscula, provoca complicaciones en la salud a la larga. Por eso se puede equilibrar su consumo desde la infancia. ¿Ya lo habías considerado antes? (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Programas, videos y canales educativos (y entretenidos) para niños