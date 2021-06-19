Hogar

Dinos cómo es tu papá y te diremos qué tapa española prepararle. ¡Recetas para su día!

Tapas españolas: recetas fáciles que son perfectas para chicos y grandes y con las que te puedes lucir si tienes una pequeña reunión por el Día del Padre.

Tapas españolas: recetas fáciles que son perfectas para chicos y grandes y con las que te puedes lucir si tienes una pequeña reunión por el Día del Padre.

Celebra el Día del Padre con una comida especial. (Fotos: Getty Images)

Anterior
Choriqueso: una de nuestras recetas favoritas para consentir a papá