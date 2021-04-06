Moda y Belleza

12 diseños de uñas con base transparente que son todo menos aburridos

diseños de uñas con base transparente manicure

¿Minimalista con un toque divertido? Entonces estos diseños de uñas transparentes serán tu mejor aliado para lucir fabulosa todos los días.

Dale un twist al término del ‘clear nail polish’. Aunque la esencia principal de este estilo es apostar por un diseño sobrio, puedes añadir color y formas para que las uñas luzcan súper originales.

