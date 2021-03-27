Moda y Belleza

4 formas en las que amarás llevar tu ‘camel coat’

camel coat moda mujeres

Dale un toque de innovación a tu guardarropa y toma nota de estas variaciones para lucir el 'camel coat'. ¡Te enamorarás!

Un clásico vanguardista. Los extremos se atraen y hacen que el abrigo camel, una prenda de fondo de armario, sea la pieza clave del momento. Tan solo toma nota de cómo lo luce la duquesa de Cambridge. Un viejo confiable que definitivamente cabe en la guía de cómo lucir espectacular en un abrigo tal y como Kate Middleton. Ya que la duquesa sabe cómo no pasar frío sin perder el estilo, lució un abrigo Massimo Dutti con suéter tejido de cuello alto y una encantadora mini bag.

