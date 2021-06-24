Moda y Belleza

6 formas de copiar el estilo de Farrah Fawcett para este verano

El 'Ángel de Charlie' nos enamora con su estilo fresco y sensual para esta época de calor. Inspírate en Farrah Fawcett para el verano 2021.

Nunca es tarde para darle la bienvenida a los 70 en plena modernidad. Es más, ¡lo retro nos encanta! Y si alguien puede inspirarnos para lucirse cuando sale el sol y hace mucho calor, es Farrah Fawcett. Traemos de vuelta al ‘Ángel de Charlie’ que trascendió con estilo, belleza y actitud con looks que gritan lo mejor para el verano 2021. (Fotos: Getty Images)

