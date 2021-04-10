Moda y Belleza

9 zapatos para estar cómoda dentro y fuera de casa (con cubrebocas, claro)

zapatos y calzado de moda para estar en casa

Sin sacrificar comodidad ni estilo. Estos son los zapatos que llegan con fuerza en primavera 2021 y te hará lucir espectacular.

Aquí te explicamos por qué deberías vestirte bien y arreglarte aún estando en casa —y de este lado te compartimos una serie de vestidos ideales para lucir en tu hogar—. Ahora llegó el momento de hablar sobre calzado. Si quieres estar cómoda, fresca y a la moda, estos son los zapatos que llegan con fuerza a las tendencias de primavera 2021. ¿Tienes algún modelo preferido? (Foto: Getty Images)

