Moda y Belleza

Alfombra roja Oscar 2021: todos los vestidos y lo más fashion de los premios

De Viola Davis a Carey Mulligan y Glenn Close, estos son los looks de la alfombra roja de los premios Oscar 2021. ¡Imperdible!

De Viola Davis a Carey Mulligan y Glenn Close, estos son los looks de la alfombra roja de los premios Oscar 2021. ¡Imperdible! (Foto: Getty Images)

Anterior
Consigue el mejor corte de media melena según la forma de tu rostro
Siguiente
Bling bling 💎 Los mejores momentos de joyería en los Oscar 2021