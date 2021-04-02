Moda y Belleza

Boyfriend jacket: te decimos cómo llevar esta tendencia de chaqueta oversize

De los creadores del exitoso uso de los boyfriend jeans, ahora te presentamos esta pieza, de la cual, sin duda alguna, te enamorarás.

Si no tienes una idea muy clara de qué es la ‘boyfriend jacket’, solo remóntate a cuando un chico te prestaba su chamarra cuando hacía frío. Esa es la idea detrás de esta prenda. Es ligeramente más holgada, suave y una excelente alternativa a las chaquetas ajustadas. ¡Anímate a probar la ‘boyfriend jacket’! (Foto: Getty Images)

