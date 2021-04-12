Moda y Belleza

Cómo combinar shorts esta primavera-verano 2021 para lucir fresca y sofisticada

cómo usar shorts mujer primavera verano 2021

Desde bicycle shorts hasta denim largo. La mujer elegante e innovadora del 2021 apuesta por estos looks en primavera-verano.

Nada se antoja más que disfrutar de la primavera y verano con un conjunto fresco pero que además te haga lucir espectacular. Si quieres llevar shorts de manera ganadora, checa los «do’s and dont’s» de los shorts, y aplícalos a cualquier edad. (Foto: Getty Images)

