Moda y Belleza

4 consejos básicos para mantener el cabello rizado sano y divino

El pelo rizado requiere de algunos cuidados específicos, ¡pero no todo está perdido! Esa melena con rizos puede lucir genial con estos tips.

¿Tienes el pelo rizado y no sabes qué hacer para sacarle partido a tu melena? Siempre será una época dorada para lucir tus chinos, así que es importante que se vean definidos, brillantes y saludables. ¡Y es que en un cabello rizado influyen muchas cosas! Estos son algunos pasos básicos que puedes considerar para cuidarlo. (Foto: Getty Images)

