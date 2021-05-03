Moda y Belleza

Cuidados específicos según el tono de cabello que tengas: de negro a canas plateadas

Dinos de qué color tienes el cabello y te diremos qué cuidados debes procurarle. Mantén tu melena tan vibrante como siempre.

¿Sabías que el cabello puede necesitar un cuidado específico en función de su color? Gracias a que nos podemos pintar el cabello, generamos identidad y jugamos con nuestra imagen. Hay quienes pasan por una gama de colores más amplia que otras —o quienes lo prefieran conservar más natural por mayor tiempo. Sea cual sea tu caso, en algo estamos todas de acuerdo: es necesario cuidarlo y con mucho cariño. Así puedes darle la atención requerida a tu melena de acuerdo con tu tono de cabello. (Foto: Getty Images)

