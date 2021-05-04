Moda y Belleza

8 elementos de Audrey Hepburn que trascendieron en la moda (y seguimos usando)

audrey hepburn icono de moda cumpleaños 92

Labios rojos, las icónicas gafas de sol, cuello alto y más elementos que Audrey Hepburn —la actriz que nació un 4 de mayo— nos inspira a seguir usando.

Hablar de Audrey Hepburn es no solo referirse a una emblemática figura del cine, sino a todo un icono de moda que trascendió más allá de su época. Este 4 de mayo 2021, Audrey cumpliría 92 años, por eso la recordamos con sus más emblemáticos elementos que nos siguen cautivando para usar —casi a diario. (Foto: Getty Images)

